Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Alphabet Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Alphabet Inc big g by- Tada Images via Shutterstock
Alphabet Inc big g by- Tada Images via Shutterstock

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a multinational technology conglomerate holding company offering various products and platforms. With a market cap of $4 trillion, GOOGL provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

Shares of this internet media giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. GOOGL has gained 66.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.9%. In 2026, GOOGL’s stock rose 6.5%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, GOOGL’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.9% over the past year. Moreover, GOOGL’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 2.7% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

GOOGL's outperformance is driven by strategic moves like acquiring Intersect Power for $4.8 billion to boost clean energy and data center capacity, and rolling out AI features across its ecosystem. 

On Oct. 29, 2025, GOOGL shares closed up by 2.7% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenues stood at $102.3 billion, up 15.9% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 35.4% from the year-ago quarter to $2.87. 

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect GOOGL’s EPS to grow 31.5% to $10.57 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 55 analysts covering GOOGL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 46 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 44 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and four advising a “Moderate Buy.”

On Jan. 26, RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a “Buy” rating on GOOGL and set a price target of $375, implying a potential upside of 12.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $344.19 represents a 3.3% premium to GOOGL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $400 suggests an upside potential of 20%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 337.30 +4.04 +1.21%
Alphabet Cl A
PNQI 52.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Nasdaq Internet Invesco ETF
$SPX 6,969.51 +19.28 +0.28%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 1
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
A photo of Howard Lutnick_ Image by Joshua Sukoff via Shutterstock_ 4
The White House is Now a Hedge Fund. 5 Government-Backed Stocks Wall Street is Watching.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street Sours on Intel After Q4 Earnings. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Far, Far Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot