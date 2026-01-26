Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

A Storm Is Brewing: How To Manage Risk and Weather Financial Turbulence in 2026

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
businessman with umbrella against thunderstorm overcoming challenge by photoschmidt via iStock
businessman with umbrella against thunderstorm overcoming challenge by photoschmidt via iStock

Four weeks in, 2026 is starting to shape up and show its cards. It's going to be a mess. That is not a statement about stock market direction or the path of interest rates. It is about the news flow, the macro risks all around us, and the absolute urgency with which I believe all investors and traders need to focus on managing risk.

When I see social media posts focused on “how to get rich” themes, I want to simultaneously laugh and cry. When getting rich seems easy, that’s the exact time to focus on managing risk. Because the time to think about how to protect yourself is not when everyone is panicking. The whole idea is to have rehearsed and prepared for whatever may happen. Because, clearly, 2026 is a year in which anything can.

A Storm Is Brewing

In meteorology, you have hurricanes, which are slow-moving and visible for days before they reach land. You also have tornadoes, which are sudden and localized. In 2026, we have both on the financial radar. Ignoring them isn't bravery — it's a failure of fiduciary duty to your own capital.

The Financial Hurricane: The Slow-Moving Macro Threat

A hurricane is a high-probability event with a long lead time. You see it forming in the Atlantic (or, in our case, the Treasury market) days before landfall.

  • The Storm: This is the narrowness of the market. As of January 2026, the S&P 500's concentration in just 10 stocks is at dot-com-bubble levels. We also see "Stagflation Lite" building, with inflation stuck near 3% and gross domestic product (GDP) growth projected at a modest 2.2%.
  • The Preparation: When you know a hurricane is coming, you don't wait for the wind to rip off your shutters. You board up early. In your portfolio, this means diversifying away from the Magnificent 7. This year, the smart money is shifting from a 50/50 U.S./international split toward a 40/60 split to capture cheaper valuations in Europe and emerging markets.

The Financial Tornado: The Sudden Tail Risk

A tornado gives you just minutes of warning. It’s a Black Swan event — a sudden geopolitical flare-up at Davos or a massive artificial intelligence (AI) earnings miss that triggers a flash crash.

  • The Storm: This is tail risk. It’s the $100 parabolic move in silver (SLV) or a sudden break of the 200-day moving average in tech.
  • The Preparation: You build a storm cellar. This isn't about "timing the market." It's about having what I would call a “convex hedge.” That’s where a small loss won’t create much defense in my portfolio, because I don’t need it. But if the proverbial storm pops up, the hedge starts as a defender, and becomes a profit-making weapon in a crisis.

One of my favorites, which I write about frequently, is tail-risk hedging — buying out-of-the-money (OTM) puts. While they cost a premium (your "insurance policy"), they prevent a 50% drawdown, which would require a 100% gain just to break even. 

How far out of money depends on the underlying asset, but think 10% to 15%. Let’s look at one on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), 15% OTM, and go out to year-end.

www.barchart.com

Above, we see the Dec. 31 expiration date, so about 11 months of protection. And its way out of the money, with the put struck at $580 versus the $689 Thursday close for SPY. The put options cost around $15 a share, or $1,500 for one contract covering 100 shares. That’s about $69,000 in notional value of S&P 500 exposure, protected below $580. Or net of the cost, $565.

This is not a tight hedge. It is one that, if we recall last year’s tariffs, might stop the bleeding if SPY were to revisit the $480 area where it bottomed last April.

Planning for the storm doesn't mean you want it to happen. It means you intend to be the one most solvent when the sun comes back out.

Rob Isbitts is a semi-retired fiduciary investment advisor and fund manager. Find his investment research at ETFYourself.com. To copy-trade Rob’s portfolios, check out the new PiTrade app. His new blog on racehorse ownership as an alternative asset is at HorseClaiming.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SLV 103.90 +10.99 +11.83%
Silver Trust Ishares
SPY 693.64 +4.41 +0.64%
S&P 500 SPDR

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 3
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot