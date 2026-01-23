Barchart.com
Corn Rallies into the Weekend as Export Business Booms to Multi-Year High

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures posted 5 to 6 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Friday, as the late week strength took the weekly gain to 5 ¾ cents. This morning’s Export Sales report showed international buyers taking advantage of last week’s price break. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 3/4 cents at $3.93 1/2. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed corn bookings at the largest since March 2021 at 4.01 MMT in the week of January 15. Excluding China purchases and bunched week sales from previous government shutdowns, that was the largest week of sales since 1991. Sales were more than double the same week last year. The largest buyer was unknown destinations at 1.242 MMT, with 836,700 MT to Japan, 751,500 MT to South Korea, and 422,600 MT to Mexico. Sorghum sales totaled 526,800 MT.

Managed money trimmed their net short position in corn futures and options by just 450 contracts in the week that ended on January 20. That net short was 81,324 contracts according to Commitment of Traders data from this afternoon.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.30 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.93 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.38, up 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.43 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 438-0s +5-6 +1.33%
Corn
ZCH26 430-4s +6-4 +1.53%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9341 +0.0666 +1.72%
US Corn Price Idx

