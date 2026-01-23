Oracle's Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $511.9 billion , Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments. The Austin, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this software company to report a profit of $1.36 per share , up 15.3% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in May, analysts expect ORCL to report a profit of $5.97 per share, up 35.7% from $4.40 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6% year-over-year to $6.33 in fiscal 2027.

ORCL has declined 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 19.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Dec. 10, ORCL delivered mixed Q2 earnings results, and its shares plunged 10.8% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased 14.2% year-over-year to $16.1 billion, but missed analyst estimates by a slight margin, which weighed on investor sentiment. Nonetheless, on the upside, its adjusted EPS grew by a notable 53.7% from the year-ago quarter to $2.26, topping consensus estimates. Moreover, its Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) increased by about 15% sequentially to $523 billion, supported by new long-term commitments from customers such as Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ), NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ), and others.