Oracle's Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $511.9 billion, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments. The Austin, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this software company to report a profit of $1.36 per share, up 15.3% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in May, analysts expect ORCL to report a profit of $5.97 per share, up 35.7% from $4.40 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6% year-over-year to $6.33 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

ORCL has declined 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK19.3% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 10, ORCL delivered mixed Q2 earnings results, and its shares plunged 10.8% in the following trading session.  The company’s revenue increased 14.2% year-over-year to $16.1 billion, but missed analyst estimates by a slight margin, which weighed on investor sentiment. Nonetheless, on the upside, its adjusted EPS grew by a notable 53.7% from the year-ago quarter to $2.26, topping consensus estimates. Moreover, its Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) increased by about 15% sequentially to $523 billion, supported by new long-term commitments from customers such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and others.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about ORCL’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 41 analysts covering the stock, 29 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 10 suggest "Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” The average price target for ORCL is $304.03, indicating a 71.3% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 663.55 +15.92 +2.46%
Meta Platforms Inc
NVDA 187.93 +3.09 +1.67%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 6,926.09 +12.74 +0.18%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.59 +0.71 +0.49%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ORCL 178.26 +0.08 +0.04%
Oracle Corp

