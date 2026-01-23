Jabil Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil Inc. (JBL) provides manufacturing services and solutions. With a market cap of $25.8 billion, the company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. The leading manufacturing and supply chain management provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect JBL to report a profit of $2.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 33.7% from $1.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect JBL to report EPS of $10.58, up 19% from $8.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.1% year over year to $12.39 in fiscal 2027.

JBL stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1% gain on a YTD basis, with shares up 7.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) marginal gains over the same time frame.

On Dec. 17, 2025, JBL shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.85 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.72. The company’s revenue was $8.3 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $8.1 billion. JBL expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $11.55, and revenue is expected to be $32.4 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on JBL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 10 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and one gives a “Hold.” JBL’s average analyst price target is $263.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.6% from the current levels.