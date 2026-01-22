Garmin’s Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $39.3 billion , Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN ) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices. The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $2.39 per share , down marginally from $2.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.99 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by a penny.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Garmin to report a profit of $8.20 per share, up 11% from $7.39 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7% year-over-year to $8.77 in fiscal 2026.

GRMN has declined 6.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 20.7% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 29, shares of Garmin tumbled 11.5% after reporting mixed Q3 earnings results. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.99 remained flat year-over-year, but topped analyst estimates by a penny. On the other hand, its overall revenue of $1.8 billion increased 11.7% from the same period last year, but missed Wall Street estimates by 1.1%, which might have weighed on investor sentiment. A drop in its outdoor and auto OEM segments' sales likely contributed to its revenue shortfall.