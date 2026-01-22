Broadcom Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Founded in 1961, Palo Alto, California-based Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.66 per share, representing an increase of 18.6% from $1.40 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $8.46, indicating a 50.3% rise from $5.63 reported in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 45.4% year over year (YoY) to $12.30 in fiscal 2027.
AVGO stock has surged 36.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 21.8% return during the same time frame.
On Jan. 6, AVGO stock grew marginally following the company’s launch of its next-generation BCM4918 accelerated processing unit (APU) and two new dual-band Wi-Fi 8 devices, the BCM6714 and BCM6719, marking another milestone in its long legacy of Wi-Fi innovation. These devices expand on AVGO’s already impressive connectivity portfolio.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, 36 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three advise a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts are neutral, having a “Hold” for the stock. AVGO’s average analyst price target is $455.22, indicating an upside of 38.4% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.