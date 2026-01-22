Barchart.com
Broadcom Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock

Founded in 1961, Palo Alto, California-based Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. 

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.66 per share, representing an increase of 18.6% from $1.40 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $8.46, indicating a 50.3% rise from $5.63 reported in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 45.4% year over year (YoY) to $12.30 in fiscal 2027.

AVGO stock has surged 36.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 21.8% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 6, AVGO stock grew marginally following the company’s launch of its next-generation BCM4918 accelerated processing unit (APU) and two new dual-band Wi-Fi 8 devices, the BCM6714 and BCM6719, marking another milestone in its long legacy of Wi-Fi innovation. These devices expand on AVGO’s already impressive connectivity portfolio.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, 36 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three advise a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts are neutral, having a “Hold” for the stock. AVGO’s average analyst price target is $455.22, indicating an upside of 38.4% from the current levels.


