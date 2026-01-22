Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Viatris Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Viatris Inc logo on building-by SSKH-Pictures via Shutterstock
Viatris Inc logo on building-by SSKH-Pictures via Shutterstock

Viatris Inc. (VTRS), valued at a market cap of $14.6 billion, is a global pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed in November 2020. Headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, it develops, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of generic, branded, complex generic and biosimilar medicines across more than 165 countries and territories, supplying high-quality medicines to roughly 1 billion patients globally each year. 

The global healthcare giant is expected to announce its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect VTRS to report a profit of $0.53 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.9% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For FY2025, analysts expect VTRS to report EPS of $2.33, down 12.1% from $2.65 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 6.4% year over year to $2.48 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

VTRS stock has surged 15.2% over the past year, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.7% gains and the sector-specific Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV11.1% rally over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 20, Viatris announced the launch of its heart failure treatment, Inpefa (sotagliflozin), in the United Arab Emirates, marking the first commercial launch of the drug in its international territories. Inpefa, the first dual SGLT1/2 inhibitor approved for heart failure, is designed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and related hospitalizations, strengthening Viatris’ cardiovascular portfolio and supporting its growing innovative pipeline. VTRS shares rose 3.1% in the following trading session. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VTRS stock is cautious, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of ten analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” VTRS currently trades above its average analyst price target of $13. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.26 +2.86 +1.84%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,875.62 +78.76 +1.16%
S&P 500 Index
VTRS 13.05 +0.39 +3.08%
Viatris Inc

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Says Demand for Memory Will Keep Lifting Micron Stock for Years to Come
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 3
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Cloud Computing diagram Network Data Storage Technology Service by onephoto via Shutterstock 4
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 28
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot