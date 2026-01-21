Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Slipping into Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay
Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay

Corn futures are showing fractional to 1 ½ cent losses across most contracts on Wednesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 ¼ cents at $3.85 1/2. 

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 150,000 MT of corn to Colombia and 195,000 MT to unknown destinations this morning.

Weekly EIA data will be pushed back to Thursday morning due to the Monday holiday, with most looking for ethanol production to pull back from last week’s surge to a new all time record. 

A Taiwan importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of US con in a tender overnight. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.22 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.85 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.30 1/4, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.37, down 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 430-0 -1-2 -0.29%
Corn
ZCH26 422-0 -1-6 -0.41%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8433 -0.0161 -0.42%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 5
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot