Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Edison International's Report

Valued at a market cap of $24 billion, Edison International (EIX) is a utility holding company that primarily generates, distributes, and delivers electricity. The Rosemead, California-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.49 per share, up 41.9% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.34 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by 8.3%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EIX to report a profit of $6.10 per share, up 23.7% from $4.93 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 2.8% year-over-year to $6.27 in fiscal 2026.
EIX has declined 4.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13.3% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 9% uptick over the same time period.
On Oct. 28, EIX reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.34, which improved by a notable 55% from the year-ago quarter. Higher revenue from the 2025 GRC final decision contributed to its strong profitability. Despite this, its shares tumbled 1.2% in the following trading session as the company lowered its fiscal 2025 core EPS guidance to a range of $5.95 to $6.20, making investors jittery.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about EIX’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," six advise "Hold,” and two indicate "Strong Sell” ratings. The average price target for EIX is $65.43, indicating a 9.2% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.