Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Edison International's Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Edison International CA sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Edison International CA sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

 Valued at a market cap of $24 billion, Edison International (EIX) is a utility holding company that primarily generates, distributes, and delivers electricity. The Rosemead, California-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.49 per share, up 41.9% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.34 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by 8.3%.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EIX to report a profit of $6.10 per share, up 23.7% from $4.93 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 2.8% year-over-year to $6.27 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

EIX has declined 4.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.3% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU9% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 28, EIX reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.34, which improved by a notable 55% from the year-ago quarter. Higher revenue from the 2025 GRC final decision contributed to its strong profitability. Despite this, its shares tumbled 1.2% in the following trading session as the company lowered its fiscal 2025 core EPS guidance to a range of $5.95 to $6.20, making investors jittery. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about EIX’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," six advise "Hold,” and two indicate "Strong Sell” ratings. The average price target for EIX is $65.43, indicating a 9.2% potential upside from the current levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 42.99 +0.03 +0.07%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EIX 60.32 +0.41 +0.68%
Edison International
$SPX 6,850.00 +53.14 +0.78%
S&P 500 Index

