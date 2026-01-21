Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Edison International's Report

Valued at a market cap of $24 billion , Edison International ( EIX ) is a utility holding company that primarily generates, distributes, and delivers electricity. The Rosemead, California-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.49 per share , up 41.9% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.34 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by 8.3%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EIX to report a profit of $6.10 per share, up 23.7% from $4.93 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 2.8% year-over-year to $6.27 in fiscal 2026.

EIX has declined 4.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.3% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 9% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 28, EIX reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.34, which improved by a notable 55% from the year-ago quarter. Higher revenue from the 2025 GRC final decision contributed to its strong profitability. Despite this, its shares tumbled 1.2% in the following trading session as the company lowered its fiscal 2025 core EPS guidance to a range of $5.95 to $6.20, making investors jittery.