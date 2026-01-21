What You Need to Know Ahead of Evergy's Earnings Release

Founded in 2017, Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $17.6 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings results soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.60 per share, representing an increase of 71.4% from $0.35 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in only one of the past four quarters, while missing on three occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $3.99, indicating a 4.7% increase from $3.81 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 7.3% year over year (YoY) to $4.28 in fiscal 2026.

EVRG stock has surged 20.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.3% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 9% return during the same time frame.

Evergy Energy has been winning for a pretty simple reason - it is in the right place at the right time and runs a steady business. As artificial intelligence spreads across businesses, data centers are popping up everywhere, and they need massive, reliable power around the clock. Evergy serves the Kansas City region, which has quietly become a hotspot for these large data center projects. That growing demand means more customers, more usage, and steadier revenue for the utility. If AI keeps expanding, the power meters keep spinning, and that certainty is what investors are responding to.

On top of that, Evergy has been paying a reliable dividend for over three decades that has been raised for 22 years, making it attractive for income-focused investors. In a market full of uncertainty, Evergy’s slow-and-steady approach is exactly what’s driving its stock higher.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, seven are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining five analysts are recommending a “Hold” for the stock. EVRG’s average analyst price target is $84.15, indicating an upside of 10.5% from the current levels.