Earnings Preview: What To Expect From NVIDIA's Report

With a market cap of $4.3 trillion , NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) is a global computing infrastructure company that provides advanced graphics, compute, and networking solutions across gaming, data center, professional visualization, and automotive markets. It delivers AI platforms, accelerated computing technologies, and software solutions to enterprises and industries worldwide.

The Santa Clara, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect NVDA to post a profit of $1.45 per share , a 70.6% surge from $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict NVIDIA to report EPS of $4.43, an increase of 51.2% from $2.93 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to climb 58.7% year-over-year to $7.03 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of NVIDIA have increased 29.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.3% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 21.2% return over the same period.

NVIDIA reported record Q3 2026 results on Nov. 19, posting EPS of $1.30 and record revenue of $57 billion. The company also posted record Data Center revenue of $51.2 billion, up 25% from Q2 and 66% from a year ago, driven by surging demand for Blackwell AI chips and cloud GPUs that are sold out. In addition, NVIDIA issued a strong Q4 outlook with expected revenue of $65 billion and highlighted major AI infrastructure deals, including a 10-gigawatt deployment partnership with OpenAI. However, the stock fell 3.2% the next day.