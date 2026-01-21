Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From NVIDIA's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock

With a market cap of $4.3 trillion, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a global computing infrastructure company that provides advanced graphics, compute, and networking solutions across gaming, data center, professional visualization, and automotive markets. It delivers AI platforms, accelerated computing technologies, and software solutions to enterprises and industries worldwide.

The Santa Clara, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect NVDA to post a profit of $1.45 per share, a 70.6% surge from $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict NVIDIA to report EPS of $4.43, an increase of 51.2% from $2.93 in fiscal 2025. In addition, EPS is anticipated to climb 58.7% year-over-year to $7.03 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of NVIDIA have increased 29.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.3% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK21.2% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

NVIDIA reported record Q3 2026 results on Nov. 19, posting EPS of $1.30 and record revenue of $57 billion. The company also posted record Data Center revenue of $51.2 billion, up 25% from Q2 and 66% from a year ago, driven by surging demand for Blackwell AI chips and cloud GPUs that are sold out. In addition, NVIDIA issued a strong Q4 outlook with expected revenue of $65 billion and highlighted major AI infrastructure deals, including a 10-gigawatt deployment partnership with OpenAI. However, the stock fell 3.2% the next day.

Analysts' consensus view on NVDA stock remains strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 49 analysts covering the stock, 43 recommend a "Strong Buy," three "Moderate Buys," two give a "Hold" rating, and one has a "Strong Sell."  The average analyst price target for NVIDIA is $255.78, suggesting a potential upside of 43.6% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 178.74 +0.67 +0.38%
Nvidia Corp
$SPX 6,796.86 -143.15 -2.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 142.02 +0.18 +0.13%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 3
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 4
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
After Rigetti Announced a Quantum Computing Delay, How Should You Play RGTI Stock in January 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot