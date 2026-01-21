Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Rallying Early on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans are showing double digit gains in the front months on Wednesday morning, up 8 to 12 cents. Future closed the Tuesday session with contracts down 4 to 5 ¾ cents lower. Preliminary open interest was up 3,147 contracts on Tuesday.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 1/2 cents lower at $9.82 3/4. Soymeal futures were up 70 cents to $1.60 in the front months and down 10 to 20 cents in the deferred contracts, with Soy Oil futures 4 to 10 points lower. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.34 MMT (49.1 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 1/15. That was 16.1% below the week prior but 35.1% larger than the same week last year. China was as the largest destination of 611,983 MT, with 116,120 MT shipped to Germany and 106,120 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 19.335 MMT (710.44 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 40.2% below the same period last year.

In an interview late on Tuesday, US Trade Rep Greer stated there is a chance that he and secretary Bessent meet with Chinese counterparts before April when President Trump is expected to meet with President XI. 

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean export for January at 3.79 MMT, a 0.06 MMT increase from last week’s number. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.53, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 12 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.82 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.64, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 10 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.76 1/4, down 5 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9256 +0.1076 +1.10%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 52.94 +0.38 +0.72%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 294.4 +2.8 +0.96%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1063-6 +10-6 +1.02%
Soybean
ZSK26 1074-0 +10-0 +0.94%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 3
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 4
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
After Rigetti Announced a Quantum Computing Delay, How Should You Play RGTI Stock in January 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot