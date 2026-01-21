Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Workday’s Earnings Release

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is an enterprise cloud software company that develops and delivers on-demand applications for financial management, human capital management, analytics and planning to organizations worldwide. The company’s platform helps businesses streamline core functions such as accounting, payroll, workforce management and reporting across industries including technology, healthcare, education and government. Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, and has a market cap of almost $50 billion.

The software company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect WDAY to report a profit of $1.00 per share on a diluted basis, up 108.3% from $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect WDAY to report EPS of $4.09, up 142% from $1.69 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 32% year-over-year to $5.40 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

WDAY has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 26.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK21.2% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Workday’s shares have been sliding largely due to broader weakness in enterprise software stocks, as investors rotate away from software and towards other sectors. WDAY recently hit a 52-week low of $180.83 on Jan. 20, reflecting persistent caution around its growth trajectory, even though recent earnings beat expectations. Additionally, competitive worries around AI and slower-than-expected subscription revenue growth have clouded near-term sentiment, keeping the stock under pressure.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WDAY is cautiously bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 26 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” WDAY’s average analyst price target is $273.61, indicating a potential upside of 49.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,796.86 -143.15 -2.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 141.84 -3.78 -2.60%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
WDAY 182.99 -3.87 -2.07%
Workday Inc

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 3
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 4
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
After Rigetti Announced a Quantum Computing Delay, How Should You Play RGTI Stock in January 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot