As the Greenland Crisis and Japanese Bond Fears Rattle the Market, Make This 1 Trade Now

March U.S. Treasury note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. T-Note futures that prices have just hit a five-month low and are in a downtrend. See, too, that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish mode as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, global bond markets are presently roiled by a shaky Japanese government bond market and by the U.S. intention to acquire Greenland that has sent the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) sharply lower. Mostly decent U.S. economic data of late is also bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in March T-Notes below chart support at 111.08.0 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 109.16.0 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at 112.00.0.

