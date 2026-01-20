Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

As the Greenland Crisis and Japanese Bond Fears Rattle the Market, Make This 1 Trade Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock

March U.S. Treasury note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. T-Note futures that prices have just hit a five-month low and are in a downtrend. See, too, that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish mode as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, global bond markets are presently roiled by a shaky Japanese government bond market and by the U.S. intention to acquire Greenland that has sent the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) sharply lower. Mostly decent U.S. economic data of late is also bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in March T-Notes below chart support at 111.08.0 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 109.16.0 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at 112.00.0.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZNH26 111-180 -0-060 -0.17%
10-Year T-Note
$DXY 98.44 -0.95 -0.96%
U.S. Dollar Index

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 5
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot