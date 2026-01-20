Here's What to Expect From Public Service Enterprise's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $39.6 billion , Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated ( PEG ) is an energy and utility holding company based in Newark, New Jersey. It is primarily a regulated provider of electricity and natural gas. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $0.73 per share , down 13.1% from $0.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.13 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by 11.9%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PEG to report a profit of $4.04 per share, up 9.8% from $3.68 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 7.9% year-over-year to $4.36 in fiscal 2026.

PEG has declined 10.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 10.2% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of PEG surged 1% on Nov. 3, after reporting its Q3 results. The company’s revenue increased 22.1% year-over-year to $3.2 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $1.13 improved 25.6% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing consensus estimates by a notable margin of 11.9%. Moreover, the company narrowed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to the upper half of the range, now expecting it to be between $4 and $4.06, further bolstering investor confidence.