Here's What to Expect From Henry Schein's Next Earnings Report

Melville, New York-based Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC ) is a healthcare products and services distributor with a market cap of $9.4 billion . It provides a wide range of products, technology, and supply-chain solutions to dental and medical practitioners, laboratories, clinics, and other health care providers. The company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $1.30 per share , up 9.2% from $1.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, its EPS of $1.38 topped the forecasted figure by 8.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HSIC to report a profit of $4.91 per share, up 3.6% from $4.74 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7.3% year-over-year to $5.27 in fiscal 2026.

HSIC has lagged behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% return over the past 52 weeks, with its shares up 11.5% over the same time frame. However, zooming in further, it has outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 10.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Dec. 9, shares of HSIC rose 2.2% after Barclays analyst Glen Santangelo initiated coverage on the stock with an “Overweight” rating and an $86 price target, citing a favorable growth outlook for the company. Sentiment was further supported by Henry Schein’s announcement that it has extended its strategic partnership with KKR, reinforcing confidence in its long-term strategy.