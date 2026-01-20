Super Micro Computer’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Founded in 1993, San Jose, California-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) develops and sells server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $19.5 billion and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.39 per share, representing a decrease of 23.5% from $0.51 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $1.70, indicating a 1.2% fall from $1.72 reported in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 49.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.54 in fiscal 2027.

SMCI stock has grown 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 26.4% return during the same time frame.

Despite being one of the more trending artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market, SMCI stock slipped over 5% after Goldman Sachs analyst Katherine Murphy initiated coverage on the stock with a “Sell” rating and a $26 price target, down from $34 last week. The analyst cited ongoing margin pressure and limited visibility into profitability for SMCI in Tier 2 cloud markets, which ultimately led to a downgrade of its price target and a loss of investor confidence.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two advise a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” one gives a “Moderate Sell,” and the remaining two analysts are outright skeptical, having a “Strong Sell” for the stock. SMCI’s average analyst price target is $45.53, indicating an upside of 39.5% from the current levels.