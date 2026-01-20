Super Micro Computer’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Founded in 1993, San Jose, California-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) develops and sells server and storage solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $19.5 billion and is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.39 per share, representing a decrease of 23.5% from $0.51 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $1.70, indicating a 1.2% fall from $1.72 reported in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 49.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.54 in fiscal 2027.
SMCI stock has grown 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 26.4% return during the same time frame.
Despite being one of the more trending artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market, SMCI stock slipped over 5% after Goldman Sachs analyst Katherine Murphy initiated coverage on the stock with a “Sell” rating and a $26 price target, down from $34 last week. The analyst cited ongoing margin pressure and limited visibility into profitability for SMCI in Tier 2 cloud markets, which ultimately led to a downgrade of its price target and a loss of investor confidence.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two advise a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” one gives a “Moderate Sell,” and the remaining two analysts are outright skeptical, having a “Strong Sell” for the stock. SMCI’s average analyst price target is $45.53, indicating an upside of 39.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.