American Tower's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $85.9 billion , American Tower Corporation ( AMT ) is one of the world’s largest REITs and a leading independent owner, operator, and developer of multitenant communications real estate. It manages a global portfolio of nearly 149,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project AMT to report an AFFO of $2.47 per share , a 6.5% rise from $2.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. It holds a solid track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the wireless infrastructure provider to report an AFFO of $10.30 per share, down 2.3% from $10.54 per share in fiscal 2024 . However, AFFO is expected to grow 4.7 year-over-year to $10.78 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of American Tower have declined 3.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% gain and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 2.7% rise over the same time frame.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 AFFO of $2.78 per share and revenues of $2.72 billion, American Tower’s shares fell 3.7% on Oct. 28 as investors focused on flat U.S. and Canada property revenue and only a 6% overall property segment increase. While the company raised 2025 property revenue guidance to $10.21 billion - $10.29 billion, management disclosed $30 million in revenue reserves related to ongoing legal disputes in Latin America and with DISH.