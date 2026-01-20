Barchart.com
What You Need to Know Ahead of Realty Income's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Realty Income Corporation (O), headquartered in San Diego, California, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies. With a market cap of $56.5 billion, the company owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the U.S. Realty Income focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements. The REIT giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect O to report an FFO of $1.08 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.9% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.  

For the full year, analysts expect O to report FFO per share of $4.26, up 1.7% from $4.19 in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.8% year over year to $4.42 per share in fiscal 2026. 

O stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 12.5% during this period. However, it outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 2.7% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 3, 2025, O reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down by 3.5% in the following trading session. Its adjusted FFO per share of $1.08 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.07. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.4 billion. O expects full-year adjusted FFO in the range of $4.25 to $4.27 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on O stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 19 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” O’s average analyst price target is $62.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.8% from the current levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 42.21 +0.51 +1.22%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR
O 61.42 +0.70 +1.15%
Realty Income Corp

