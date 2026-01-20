What to Expect From Public Storage's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Glendale, California-based Public Storage (PSA) is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. Valued at $51.6 billion by market cap, the company owned and/or operated 3,399 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 247 million net rentable square feet in the U.S. The self-storage giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PSA to report an FFO of $4.23 per share on a diluted basis, up marginally from $4.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect PSA to report FFO per share of $16.90, up 1.4% from $16.67 in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to rise 2% year over year to $17.24 per share in fiscal 2026.

PSA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 1.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 2.7% gains over the same time frame.

Public Storage's underperformance is driven by soft industry demand, falling move-in rental rates, and increased operating costs, amid economic uncertainties and a muted housing market.

On Oct. 29, 2025, PSA shares closed down by 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its FFO of $4.31 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.24 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.22 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1.21 billion. PSA expects full-year FFO in the range of $16.70 to $17 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PSA stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 10 give a “Hold.” PSA’s average analyst price target is $311, indicating a potential upside of 5.8% from the current levels.