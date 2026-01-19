Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Alliant Energy's Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Alliant Energy Corp_ logo on phone with stock background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Alliant Energy Corp_ logo on phone with stock background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $17.3 billion, Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is a utility holding company that provides regulated electric and natural gas services. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $0.57 per share, down 18.6% from $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $1.12 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the consensus estimates by 4.3%.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LNT to report a profit of $3.21 per share, up 5.6% from $3.04 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 7.5% year-over-year to $3.45 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

LNT has gained 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% return over the same time frame. However, zooming in further, it has outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU10.2% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

LNT posted its Q3 results on Nov. 6, and its shares closed up marginally in the following trading session. Due to a 12.5% increase in electric utility revenues, the company’s total revenue improved 11.9% year-over-year to $1.2 billion. On the other hand, its ongoing EPS declined 2.6% from the year-ago quarter to $1.12, missing analyst estimates by 4.3%. The earnings shortfall was primarily driven by higher other operation and maintenance expenses, depreciation, and financing costs. Nonetheless, despite the bottom-line miss, LNT announced fiscal 2026 earnings guidance of $3.36 to $3.46 per share, continuing its robust 10-year track record of compound annual earnings growth of 6%, bolstering investor confidence. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about LNT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," four indicate "Hold,” and one suggests a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for LNT is $72.33, indicating a 7.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.39 -0.22 -0.50%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
LNT 67.34 +0.28 +0.42%
Alliant Energy Corp
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot