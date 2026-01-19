Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

EPAM Systems' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
EPAM Systems Inc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
EPAM Systems Inc logo on phone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Founded in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $11.7 billion and offers engineering services, cloud services, data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $2.55 per share, representing an increase of 14.4% from $2.23 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $9.03, indicating a 1.8% increase from $8.87 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 9% year over year (YoY) to $9.84 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

EPAM stock has declined 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 26.4% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Despite slipping, EPAM stock rose marginally on Jan. 8 following the announcement of the company’s strategic partnership with Cursor, a leading AI-powered development platform, to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI engineering for clients. Moreover, on Dec. 9, the company’s shares rose 2.1% after it announced the availability of several new, high-impact AI agents on Google Cloud Marketplace. These AI agents place EPAM at a comfortable position in the AI race and boost investor confidence. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. EPAM’s average analyst price target is $223.69, indicating an upside of 5.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.62 +0.16 +0.11%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
EPAM 212.61 -2.63 -1.22%
Epam Systems Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot