EPAM Systems' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Founded in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $11.7 billion and offers engineering services, cloud services, data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.
The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $2.55 per share, representing an increase of 14.4% from $2.23 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $9.03, indicating a 1.8% increase from $8.87 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise nearly 9% year over year (YoY) to $9.84 in fiscal 2026.
EPAM stock has declined 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 26.4% return during the same time frame.
Despite slipping, EPAM stock rose marginally on Jan. 8 following the announcement of the company’s strategic partnership with Cursor, a leading AI-powered development platform, to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI engineering for clients. Moreover, on Dec. 9, the company’s shares rose 2.1% after it announced the availability of several new, high-impact AI agents on Google Cloud Marketplace. These AI agents place EPAM at a comfortable position in the AI race and boost investor confidence.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. EPAM’s average analyst price target is $223.69, indicating an upside of 5.2% from the current levels.
