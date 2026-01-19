Barchart.com
Targa Resources' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Targa Resources Corp logo and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 2005, Houston, Texas-based Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic infrastructure assets in North America. The company has a market capitalization of $39.8 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 19, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $2.35 per share on a diluted basis, up 63.2% from $1.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three other occasions.

For the current year, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.36, up 45.6% from $5.74 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 19.1% year over year (YoY) to $9.96 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Targa Resources have declined 13% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% rise and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 2.3% return during the same time frame.

Despite underperforming, Targa Resources' shares climbed marginally on Dec. 1, following the company’s announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Stakeholder Midstream, LLC for a total transactional cost of $1.25 billion in cash. This acquisition expands TRGP’s footprint in natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services and crude gathering and storage services in the Permian Basin, including approximately 480 miles of natural gas pipelines, and more. 

Analysts are highly bullish on TRGP, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, 18 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. TRGP’s average analyst price target is $207.91, indicating an upside of 12.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRGP 185.35 +3.42 +1.88%
Targa Resources
XLE 47.69 +0.08 +0.17%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,940.01 -4.46 -0.06%
S&P 500 Index

