Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Dear Netflix Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 20

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash

Netflix (NFLX) hasn’t started the new year on a particularly strong note but its upcoming earnings could prove the much-needed catalyst for a stock price recovery. 

The mass media behemoth is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Jan. 20. Consensus is for it to earn $0.55 a share in the fourth quarter, up nearly 28% on a year-over-year basis. 

According to Wall Street analysts, NFLX likely grew its revenue this quarter to about $12 billion as well, reinforcing its lead in the global streaming space. 

Ahead of its release, Netflix is down some 34% versus its all-time high. 

www.barchart.com

Netflix Stock Is Trading at a Deep Discount

According to Eric Clark, the chief of investments at Accuvest, long-term investors should consider owning NFLX stock as it’s currently trading at a major discount. 

In fact, in terms of valuation, the streaming giant is nothing short of a “diamond in the dumpster” in 2026, he told CNBC in a recent interview. 

Netflix is currently trading at less than 9x sales, notably below its historical multiple, signaling the bar for a positive surprise is rather low heading into its earnings release. 

In other words, NFLX doesn’t need a “miracle” to rally, a simple “better-than-feared” report with steady subscriber growth would more than suffice.  

What WBD Deal Really Means for NFLX Shares

Much of Netflix shares’ recent turmoil has been related to the “uncertainty” surrounding the firm’s pursuit of WBD assets

But what has so far been a headwind may transform into a major tailwind if the streamer succeeds in acquiring those assets in 2026. 

And reports that NFLX may “sweeten” the proposal soon for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and make it more challenging for Paramount (PSKY) to compete with an all-cash offer already suggest the titan is fully committed to the deal.

Once Netflix brings WBD’s studio and streaming assets under its umbrella, it won’t just get rid of a major overhang, but the sheer boost to its content slate will help it command a premium multiple as well. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Netflix

While NFLX shares are currently trading below their major moving averages (MAs), Wall Street continues to recommend owning them for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Netflix stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean target of about $126 indicating potential upside of more than 40% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 88.00 -0.05 -0.06%
Netflix Inc
PSKY 11.80 -0.03 -0.25%
Paramount Skydance Corporation Cl B
WBD 28.58 +0.09 +0.32%
Discovery Inc Series A

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open as TSMC Reignites AI Optimism, U.S. Economic Data and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot