Soybeans Trading with Friday Gains

Soybeans are showing 2 to 3 cent gains on Friday, reverting from early weakness. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 2 1/2 cents higher at $9.85 1/2. Soymeal futures are down 70 cents to $1.10 higher at midday, as Soy Oil futures are down 20 to 25 points.

The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening.

Export Sales data shows total soybean commitments now at 30.637 MMT as of 1/8, 25% below the same period in 2025. That is 71% of the USDA projection and 15 percentage points behind normal. Actual accumulated shipments are 17.984 MMT, or 42% of USDA’s estimate and well behind the 60% average pace.

After a couple private firms updated Brazilian crop estimates on Thursday, Safras raised their projection by 0.52 MMT to 179.28 MMT.

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.55 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.85 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $10.67, up 2 3/4 cents,