Here's What to Expect From Duke Energy's Next Earnings Report

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) is an energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas to millions of customers across multiple states. Valued at a market cap of $92.5 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.54 per share , down 7.2% from $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.81 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the consensus estimates by 4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DUK to report a profit of $6.32 per share, up 7.1% from $5.90 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 6% year-over-year to $6.70 in fiscal 2026.

DUK has gained 8.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.7% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 9.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 7, shares of DUK closed down marginally after its Q3 earnings release, despite delivering better-than-expected results. The company's total operating revenue rose 4.8% year-over-year to $8.5 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.4%. Meanwhile, its EPS climbed 15.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.81, topping Wall Street’s expectations of $1.74.