Ameren's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Ameren Corporation ( AEE ) is a public utility holding company that provides electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Valued at a market cap of $27.9 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $0.75 per share , down 2.6% from $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $2.17 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the consensus estimates by 3.3%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AEE to report a profit of $5.01 per share, up 8.2% from $4.63 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 7.2% year-over-year to $5.37 in fiscal 2026.

AEE has gained 13.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.7% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 13.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 5, AEE delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings results, and its shares closed up marginally in the following trading session. Due to solid growth in electric revenues, the company’s overall revenue increased 24.2% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, exceeding consensus expectations by 12%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS also grew 16% from the year-ago quarter to $2.17, surpassing analyst estimates by 3.3%.