Ameren's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a public utility holding company that provides electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Valued at a market cap of $27.9 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $0.75 per share, down 2.6% from $0.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $2.17 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the consensus estimates by 3.3%.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AEE to report a profit of $5.01 per share, up 8.2% from $4.63 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 7.2% year-over-year to $5.37 in fiscal 2026.

AEE has gained 13.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.7% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU13.6% uptick over the same time period. 

On Nov. 5, AEE delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings results, and its shares closed up marginally in the following trading session. Due to solid growth in electric revenues, the company’s overall revenue increased 24.2% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, exceeding consensus expectations by 12%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS also grew 16% from the year-ago quarter to $2.17, surpassing analyst estimates by 3.3%.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about AEE’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," and eight suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for AEE is $112.67, indicating a 9.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.17 -0.44 -1.01%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
AEE 103.24 +0.70 +0.68%
Ameren Corp
$SPX 6,944.47 +17.87 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index

