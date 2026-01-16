Barchart.com
What You Need To Know Ahead of Global Payments' Earnings Release

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Global Payments, Inc_ website on phone-by madamF via Shutterstock

Founded in 1967, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $18.3 billion and operates through the Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions segments.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $3.05 per share, representing an increase of 7.4% from $2.84 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $11.72, indicating a 6.1% increase from $11.05 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 13.1% year over year (YoY) to $13.26 in fiscal 2026.

GPN stock has declined 31.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.7% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 25.2% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 12, Global Payments’ shares rose marginally following the company’s successful completion of its acquisition of Worldpay from FIS and GTCR, and the divestiture of its Issuer Solutions business to FIS. This transaction transforms GPN into a pure-play commerce solutions provider serving the full spectrum of clients, from small businesses to global enterprises. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 17 suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining two analysts suggest a “Strong Sell” for the stock. GPN’s average analyst price target is $102.75, indicating an upside of 37% from the current levels.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GPN 75.00 +0.01 +0.01%
Global Payments Inc
$SPX 6,944.47 +17.87 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 146.57 +1.11 +0.76%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

