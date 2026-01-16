Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The AI Pick-and-Shovel Trade Hiding in Plain Sight: Stocks & ETFs to Invest in Water

Barchart Insights - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Industrial area flooded landscape by chanwangrong via iStock
Industrial area flooded landscape by chanwangrong via iStock

If you were surprised to see Microsoft (MSFT) executive Brad Smith emerging this week as the new champion of “AI-First Community Infrastructure,” consider this: “At least 25 data center projects were canceled last year following local opposition in the United States,” according to Heatmap’s analysis of the data. Plus, they note, “data center cancellations due to local opposition have quadrupled in just the past 12 months.”

Harnessing Soft Power for AI

So it’s no surprise that Microsoft, as a major artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler, is looking to harness what Heatmap describes as “the raw power of a local zoning board.” The company recently identified itself as the prospective owner of what’s become a hotly contested 237-acre lot in Michigan’s Lowell Charter Township, with Microsoft responding to widespread public pushback in the form of a letter stating, “We asked the seller to pause the rezone process so that we could spend time with the community early this year and share more about our potential long-term plans before we proceed.”

In other words, “Get to know us, and we think you’ll like us… and our data center.” To that end, Microsoft’s 5-point pitch highlights their commitment to job creation, responsible water usage, stable electricity prices, community investment, and paying their fair share of taxes.

AI Pumps the Water Trade Higher

But while Smith and his team run interference on the “villagers with pitchforks,” a few more questions remain. When will shareholders push back on the enormous capital outlays? Where, and by whom, will the power be generated to run these plants? 

Our prior pick of GE Vernova (GEV) along with other nuclear names are worth watching – add refiners like Centrus (LEU) and Energy Fuels (UUUU) to your watchlist; they’re likely to be clear winners, as small nuclear reactors (SMRs) require a very specific type of fuel. 

And one other thing catches the eye here: water, the new scarce commodity. This could be the hidden pick-and-shovel investment the market hasn't focused on yet. On the ETF side, I unearthed the Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO), the First Trust Water ETF (FIW), the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW), and the GlobalX Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

1 Top Water ETF to Watch

Out of this lineup, the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) intrigues me because it tracks the ISE Clean Edge Water Index, focusing on companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenue from the potable and wastewater industry. Top holdings include Veralto (VLTO), Xylem (XYL), and Ecolab (ECL).

FIW looks pretty impressive, and will likely get added to my own long-term portfolio. The ETF has strong weekly momentum and is poised to make a new all-time high. Of course, you can't make a new high without taking out the old one – in this case, $116.16, set last October.

www.barchart.com

– John Rowland, CMT, is Barchart’s Senior Market Strategist and host of Market on Close.


On the date of publication, Barchart Insights did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 456.66 -2.72 -0.59%
Microsoft Corp
CGW 65.42 +0.85 +1.32%
S&P Global Water Index Invesco ETF
AQWA 19.66 +0.25 +1.29%
GX Clean Water ETF
FIW 115.82 +1.31 +1.14%
Water ETF FT
PHO 74.35 +0.91 +1.24%
Water Resources Invesco ETF
UUUU 20.92 +0.01 +0.05%
Energy Fuels Inc
GEV 642.23 -1.95 -0.30%
GE Vernova Inc
VLTO 103.18 +0.88 +0.86%
Veralto Corporation
XYL 144.81 +4.72 +3.37%
Xylem Inc
LEU 306.10 -1.47 -0.48%
Centrus Energy Corp
ECL 277.73 +2.08 +0.75%
Ecolab Inc

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 1
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan Just Sold $24 Million Worth of AVGO Stock. Should You Dump Shares Too?
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Just Exponentially Increased Its Bitcoin Purchases. What Does That Mean for MSTR Stock?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Supermicro Stock Slips 46% in 3 Months: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 4
KeyBanc Says Intel Has Made ‘Significant Progress.’ Does That Make INTC Stock a Buy Here?
Apple Inc Tim Cook-by John Gress Media Inc via Shutterstock 5
How Apple Stock Could Add $100 Per Share in 2026 and Beyond
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot