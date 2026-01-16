Barchart.com
Earnings Preview: What to Expect From GoDaddy's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) designs and develops cloud-based products for small businesses, web design professionals, and individuals. Valued at $14.6 billion by market cap, the company’s platform provides applications that help them connect to their customers, manage their businesses, and get found online. The leading provider of domain registration, web hosting, and online marketing solutions is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GDDY to report a profit of $1.58 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.3% from $1.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect GDDY to report EPS of $5.78, up 19.2% from $4.85 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 23% year over year to $7.11 in fiscal 2026. 

GDDY stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 46.1% during this period. Similarly, it significantly underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 25.2% gains over the same time frame.

GoDaddy's underperformance is driven by investor concerns over growing AI competition and strategic shifts, including ending its registry service for the .CO domain. Analysts worry the company's slow AI moves might leave it behind competitors.

On Oct. 30, 2025, GDDY reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 5% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $1.51 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.50. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $1.2 billion. GDDY expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GDDY stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” GDDY’s average analyst price target is $166.71, indicating a notable potential upside of 55.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

