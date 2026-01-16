Qnity Electronics’ Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) is a Delaware-headquartered technology company specializing in materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. With a market cap of $18.8 billion, its businesses serve the full electronics value chain, from semiconductor fabrication and advanced packaging to interconnect solutions for advanced computing, AI, and next-generation devices.

The semiconductor company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Q to report a profit of $0.54 per share on a diluted basis, down 100% year over year. It surpassed the consensus earnings estimates in the last quarter by 46.4%.

While analysts expect Qnity’s EPS to collapse by 99.8% in FY2025, they project a recovery in FY2026, with EPS rising 18.1% to about $3.

Q shares have surged a whopping 21.5% over the past month, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.9% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 2.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Dec. 9, Qnity Electronics announced that its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on March 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2026. The company framed the dividend as part of its commitment to shareholder returns while continuing to invest in technologies that support AI, advanced computing, and next-generation connectivity. Its shares rose 1.3% in the next trading session.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on Q stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of eight analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $105.57 implies an upswing potential of 13.4% from the current market prices.