Jobs, Geopolitics and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter March following another losing week that saw airline stocks hammered after President Trump's threats against Iran escalated Middle East tensions, while a surprisingly hot inflation reading dragged equities lower as February trading wrapped up.

The volatile close to the month sets a challenging tone for the week ahead, which centers on Friday's February jobs report at 8:30am that will provide important insights into labor market health amid geopolitical uncertainty and persistent inflation concerns.

Wednesday's Broadcom (AVGO) earnings represent a critical test for AI infrastructure investment sustainability following last week's mixed Nvidia results that failed to alleviate sector concerns.

Friday delivers an extraordinary economic data convergence with the jobs report, January retail sales, and wage growth all releasing simultaneously at 7:30am and 8:30am, creating potential for significant volatility as markets digest employment and consumer spending data together.

Monday's ISM Manufacturing data kicks off the week with perspectives on industrial sector health and pricing pressures, while Wednesday's comprehensive services sector assessment will provide insights into the economy's largest segment.

The combination of geopolitical tensions, inflation surprises, critical employment data, and semiconductor earnings creates an extraordinarily complex backdrop for early March positioning.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Friday's Jobs Report and Economic Data Explosion

Friday delivers an unprecedented convergence with February employment data at 8:30am releasing alongside January retail sales at 7:30am, creating a compressed window where markets must digest both labor market health and consumer spending patterns simultaneously. Nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, and average hourly earnings will be analyzed for evidence of labor market resilience or deterioration amid escalating geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns. The wage growth component takes on critical importance following last week's hot inflation reading, with strong wage gains potentially validating persistent price pressure concerns. January retail sales data will provide insights into consumer spending momentum entering 2026, helping determine whether households maintained purchasing activity despite economic uncertainties. Wednesday's ADP employment report at 8:15am will provide a private sector preview, while Thursday's initial jobless claims will round out the employment picture. The dual data release creates extraordinary complexity as strong employment with robust retail sales could pressure rate-sensitive sectors by suggesting economic strength that reduces accommodation needs, while weakness in either measure could raise growth concerns and complicate Fed policy outlook.

Broadcom: AI Infrastructure Sustainability Test

Wednesday's Broadcom (AVGO) earnings arrive at a critical juncture following last week's Nvidia results that failed to fully satisfy elevated expectations despite strong performance, creating uncertainty about whether AI infrastructure investment can sustain current momentum. Broadcom's results will be scrutinized for data center networking chip demand, custom AI accelerator design wins with hyperscalers, and infrastructure software performance following VMware acquisition integration. The company's exposure to cloud service providers makes its commentary about AI capital expenditure trajectories particularly important for sector sentiment. Broadcom's guidance about fiscal 2026 revenue expectations and customer pipeline strength will help determine whether the semiconductor ecosystem beyond flagship GPU accelerators is participating in AI buildouts or if spending is narrowly concentrated. Thursday's Marvell (MRVL) earnings will provide additional semiconductor perspectives on data center and automotive chip demand. The chip earnings cluster comes as AI disruption fears have spread beyond software to various sectors, creating questions about which companies benefit from AI infrastructure versus those threatened by AI-driven automation.

Manufacturing and Services Sector Assessment

Monday's ISM Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am and Manufacturing PMI at 9:45am provide the first major economic data of March, offering insights into industrial sector health, new orders, employment trends, and crucially, pricing pressures following last week's hot inflation surprise. The ISM Manufacturing Prices component will be particularly important for assessing whether business-level price pressures are accelerating amid geopolitical tensions driving oil prices higher and new tariff costs beginning to flow through supply chains. Wednesday delivers comprehensive services sector assessment through Services PMI at 9:45am and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am that will provide perspectives on business activity across the economy's dominant sector. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices component will offer additional inflation context ahead of Friday's employment and retail sales data. The convergence of manufacturing and services indicators will help determine whether the economy entered March with strengthening or weakening momentum, and whether inflationary pressures are broad-based or concentrated in specific sectors affected by geopolitical developments and trade policy shifts.

Retail and Consumer Discretionary Reality Check

Tuesday's Target (TGT) and Thursday's Costco (COST) earnings will provide critical insights into consumer health and spending patterns as the first quarter progresses. Target's results will offer perspectives on discretionary spending trends, inventory management, and middle-income consumer behavior amid inflation pressures and economic uncertainties. The company's commentary about traffic patterns, basket sizes, and category performance will help assess whether consumers are maintaining spending levels or trading down to value options. Costco's earnings will provide contrasting insights into membership trends, same-store sales growth, and value-seeking behavior across different income segments. Both retailers' guidance about first-quarter expectations and inventory positioning will be crucial for establishing consumer spending assumptions. The retail earnings come the same week as Friday's retail sales data, creating potential for significant sector moves if corporate commentary and economic data tell conflicting stories about household spending resilience. The consumer assessments take on added importance as geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns could impact consumer confidence and discretionary spending willingness.

Geopolitical Risk and Energy Sector Dynamics

President Trump's escalating threats against Iran continue pressuring airline stocks while supporting energy prices, creating a complex sector rotation dynamic where geopolitical tensions benefit some industries while harming others. Airlines face dual pressures from higher fuel costs eroding margins and potential demand destruction if Middle East conflicts escalate or travel concerns mount. Energy stocks may benefit from elevated oil prices, with Thursday's Petrobras (PBR) earnings providing perspectives on international oil production and Latin American energy markets. However, higher energy prices feed through to broader inflation concerns that could force Fed hawkishness despite growth worries. Wednesday's crude oil inventories will provide supply-demand insights amid geopolitical premium in energy markets. Tuesday's CrowdStrike (CRWD) earnings will test cybersecurity spending amid heightened geopolitical risks that typically increase enterprise security investment. The intersection of geopolitical developments, energy price volatility, and inflation concerns creates a challenging environment for risk asset positioning, particularly as markets await Friday's critical employment and spending data that will help determine whether economic fundamentals remain resilient despite external pressures.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.