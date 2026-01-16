Barchart.com
What to Expect From Zebra Technologies’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Founded in 1969, Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $13.3 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 12, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $3.52 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.8% from $3.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For the current year, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $12.81, up 8.2% from $11.84 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.9% year over year (YoY) to $14.33 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Zebra Technologies have declined 35.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.7% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 25.2% return during the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, ZBRA stock dropped 11.7% despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings results. The company’s organic sales increased 5.2% YoY to $1.3 billion, beating the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $3.88, also surpassing Wall Street estimates. However, the company’s Q4 sales outlook did not resonate well with investors, causing a drop in its stock prices.

Analysts are moderately bullish on ZBRA, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. ZBRA’s average analyst price target is $358.21, indicating an upside of 38.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,944.47 +17.87 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 145.46 +0.76 +0.53%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ZBRA 258.85 -3.66 -1.39%
Zebra Technologies

