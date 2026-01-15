Corn Closes with Losses Despite Export Business

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 1 to 2 cents in the front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ½ cents at $3.82 1/2.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 500,302 MT of corn during the reporting period to unknown destinations, with 260,000 MT during the reporting period for Japan.

USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.14 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the ending on January 8. That was more than triple the sales from the week prior, a 3-week higher, and 11.3% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 265,800 MT, with 210,800 MT sold to Japan and 133,400 MT to Taiwan. Another 1,270 MT was sold for 2026/27.

CONAB released their January report this morning, showing projected 2025/26 Brazilian corn production at 138.87 MMT, steady compared to the 138.88 MMT in December.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.20 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.82 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.27 3/4, down 2 cents,