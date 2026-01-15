What You Need to Know Ahead of Iron Mountain's Earnings Release

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Iron Mountain Incorporated ( IRM ) is an information management services company that helps organizations store, protect, and manage physical and digital information throughout its lifecycle. Valued at a market cap of $27.1 billion , the company is ready to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this specialty REIT to report a profit of $1.30 per share , up 160% from $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its FFO of $1.32 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the consensus estimates by 15.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IRM to report an FFO of $4.64 per share, up 162.2% from $1.77 per share in fiscal 2024. Its FFO is expected to further grow 12.1% year-over-year to $5.20 in fiscal 2026.

IRM has declined 12% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.6% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 3.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Nov. 19, shares of IRM declined 2.9% , followed by a further 4.3% drop in the next trading session after short-seller Gotham City Research revealed a short position and published a bearish report on the company . Gotham argued that IRM’s stock is materially overvalued relative to its underlying fundamentals, estimating fair value at just $22–$40 per share, well below prevailing levels. The report also challenged the durability of Iron Mountain’s growth strategy and highlighted concerns around leverage and cash-flow quality, increasing investor caution and weighing on the stock.