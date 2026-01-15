Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Ticking Higher on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans are trading with fractional gains so far on Thursday morning. Futures settled Wednesday trade with contracts 3 to 7 ¼ cents higher in the front months, as some deferred were steady to slightly lower. Open interest was up 7,894 contracts on Wednesday. There were 68 deliveries issued against January soybeans as they expired on Wednesday, with the total for the period at 3,397. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.70 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 80 cents to $1.20 to close out the day, as Soy Oil futures were down 2 to 22 points. The latter is back down this morning following sharp losses in crude oil. There were 11 deliveries against January bean meal overnight, with 3 for soy oil.

NOPA data will be out this morning, with traders looking for a total of 224.8 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December. 

Export Sales data will be released shortly, with analysts looking for between 0.8-1.8 MMT in soybean sales in the week ending on 1/8. Soybean meal sales are seen between 150,000-400,000 MT, with 0-26,000 MT for bean oil. 

Brazil soybean production is estimated at 176.12 MMT according to CONAB, which was a 1 MMT cut from their Decembers projection. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.30 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents, 

Nearby Cash  was $9.70 1/2, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.42 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.55, up 3 cents, currently up 1/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.7213 +0.0103 +0.11%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 50.49 -0.49 -0.96%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 294.2 +2.3 +0.79%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1043-4 +1-0 +0.10%
Soybean
ZSK26 1055-6 +0-6 +0.07%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot