What to Expect From Moody's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

New York-based Moody's Corporation (MCO) operates as an integrated risk assessment firm. With a market cap of $95.4 billion, the company provides credit ratings and related research, data and analytical tools, quantitative credit risk measures, risk scoring software, and credit portfolio management solutions and securities pricing software and valuation models. The credit rating giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MCO to report a profit of $3.41 per share on a diluted basis, up 30.2% from $2.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MCO to report EPS of $14.72, up 18% from $12.47 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.8% year over year to $16.46 in fiscal 2026.

MCO stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 15.9% during this period. However, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 12.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 22, 2025, MCO shares closed down by 2.5% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.92 beat Wall Street expectations of $3.70. The company’s revenue was $2.01 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1.96 billion. MCO expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $14.50 to $14.75.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MCO stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” MCO’s average analyst price target is $566.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.8% from the current levels.