PPL Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PPL Corp website on phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
PPL Corp website on phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Founded in 1920, Allentown, Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation (PPL) is a diversified utility holding company that serves more than 10 million utility customers in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $25.9 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate PPL Corporation to report a profit of $0.41 per share, up 20.6% from $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street’s earnings expectations in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect PPL to report EPS of $1.81, a rise of nearly 7.1% from $1.69 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 8.3% year over year (YoY) to $1.96 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

PPL stock has surged 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.6% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 14.1% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

PPL’s shares closed up marginally following the release of its Q3 2025 earnings on Nov. 5. PPL’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.24 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.48, exceeding Street estimates. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the utility stock is cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering PPL, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining five suggest a “Hold.” PPL’s average analyst price target is $40.27, indicating an upside of 13.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.17 +0.32 +0.75%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,926.60 -37.14 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
PPL 35.53 +0.55 +1.57%
PPL Corp

