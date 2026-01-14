Soybeans Popping Back Higher on Wednesday AM Trade

Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are posting 5 to 8 cent gains so far on Wednesday. Futures closed out Tuesday with losses of 9 to 10 ¼ cent in the front months to follow up the Monday pullback. January expires today. Open interest on Tuesday was up 8,255 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 10 1/4 cents lower at $9.66 1/4. Soymeal futures were a pressure factor, down $4.50 to $8.20, as Soy Oil futures are up 80 to 96 points. There were 47 deliveries issued against soybeans overnight, with 7 for January bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 168,000 MT of soybeans to China on Tuesday morning, with 152,404 MT reported as sold to Mexico.

NOPA data will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for a total of 224.8 million bushels of soybeans crushed in December.

January exports out of Brazil are estimated at 3.73 MMT according to ANEC, which was a 1.33 MMT increase from the previous estimate.

Chinese soybean imports in December were tallied at 8.04 MMT, an increase of 1.3% from the same month last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.23 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.66 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.38 3/4, down 10 1/4 cents, currently up 8 cents

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.52, down 9 3/4 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents