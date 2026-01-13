Barchart.com
What You Need To Know Ahead of Welltower’s Earnings Release

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Welltower Inc_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a real estate investment trust engaged in investments with senior housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. The company has a market capitalization of $127.7 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon. 

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.41 per share, representing an increase of 24.8% from $1.13 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $5.28, indicating a 22.2% increase from $4.32 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 14.2% year over year (YoY) to $6.03 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Welltower have surged 49.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.7% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

WELL stock grew 2.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings on Oct. 27. The company’s total revenue for the quarter increased 30.6% YoY to $2.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its normalized FFO per share grew 20.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.34, also beating Wall Street’s estimates.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is very optimistic, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. WELL’s average analyst price target is $212.89, indicating an upside of 14% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WELL 187.39 +0.71 +0.38%
Welltower Inc
$SPX 6,960.06 -17.21 -0.25%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 40.49 -0.13 -0.32%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

