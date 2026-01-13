What You Need To Know Ahead of Welltower’s Earnings Release

Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a real estate investment trust engaged in investments with senior housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. The company has a market capitalization of $127.7 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.41 per share, representing an increase of 24.8% from $1.13 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $5.28, indicating a 22.2% increase from $4.32 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 14.2% year over year (YoY) to $6.03 in fiscal 2026.
Shares of Welltower have surged 49.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.7% return during the same time frame.
WELL stock grew 2.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings on Oct. 27. The company’s total revenue for the quarter increased 30.6% YoY to $2.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its normalized FFO per share grew 20.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.34, also beating Wall Street’s estimates.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is very optimistic, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. WELL’s average analyst price target is $212.89, indicating an upside of 14% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.