What You Need To Know Ahead of Welltower’s Earnings Release

Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a real estate investment trust engaged in investments with senior housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. The company has a market capitalization of $127.7 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $1.41 per share, representing an increase of 24.8% from $1.13 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $5.28, indicating a 22.2% increase from $4.32 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 14.2% year over year (YoY) to $6.03 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Welltower have surged 49.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.7% return during the same time frame.

WELL stock grew 2.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings on Oct. 27. The company’s total revenue for the quarter increased 30.6% YoY to $2.7 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its normalized FFO per share grew 20.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.34, also beating Wall Street’s estimates.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is very optimistic, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. WELL’s average analyst price target is $212.89, indicating an upside of 14% from the current levels.