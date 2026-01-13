S&P Global’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Founded in 1860, New York-based S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. The company has a market cap of $164.1 billion and operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Energy, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.
S&P Global is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 10, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $4.26 per share on a diluted basis, up 13% from $3.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $17.79, up 13.3% from $15.70 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.2% year over year (YoY) to $19.79 in fiscal 2026.
SPGI stock has surged 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 16.8% return during the same time frame.
On Nov. 25, SPGI stock rose 1% following the company’s successful acquisition of With Intelligence, a leading source of private markets data, insights and analytics for a transaction value of $1.8 billion, from a group led by majority investor Motive Partners, a private investment firm focused exclusively on financial and tech-enabled business services companies. This move strengthened the company’s portfolio and boosted investor confidence.
Plus, shares of S&P Global rose 3.9% on Oct. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings report.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. SPGI’s average analyst price target is $617.45, indicating an upside of 13.4% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.