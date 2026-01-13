S&P Global’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Founded in 1860, New York-based S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. The company has a market cap of $164.1 billion and operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Energy, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

S&P Global is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 10, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to generate a profit of $4.26 per share on a diluted basis, up 13% from $3.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $17.79, up 13.3% from $15.70 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.2% year over year (YoY) to $19.79 in fiscal 2026.

SPGI stock has surged 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 16.8% return during the same time frame.

On Nov. 25, SPGI stock rose 1% following the company’s successful acquisition of With Intelligence, a leading source of private markets data, insights and analytics for a transaction value of $1.8 billion, from a group led by majority investor Motive Partners, a private investment firm focused exclusively on financial and tech-enabled business services companies. This move strengthened the company’s portfolio and boosted investor confidence.

Plus, shares of S&P Global rose 3.9% on Oct. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings report.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining three analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. SPGI’s average analyst price target is $617.45, indicating an upside of 13.4% from the current levels.