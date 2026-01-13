Here's What to Expect From Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $116.9 billion , Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( VRTX ) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies, best known for its leading portfolio of cystic fibrosis treatments including TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, ALYFTREK, and KALYDECO. It also advances medicines for serious diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, diabetes, kidney disease, and acute pain through a strong research pipeline and strategic collaborations.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect VRTX to report an adjusted EPS of $4.41 , up 24.6% from $3.54 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the drugmaker to report adjusted EPS of $16.10, a significant surge from a loss of $1.35 per share in fiscal 2024.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals have increased 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% gain . However, the stock has slightly outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 11.3% return over the same period.

Shares of Vertex rose marginally on Nov. 3 after the company reported strong Q3 2025 results , including total revenue of $3.08 billion, up 11% year-over-year, driven by continued growth in its cystic fibrosis franchise and early contributions from CASGEVY and JOURNAVX. Investors were encouraged by Vertex’s refined full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $11.9 billion to $12 billion and improved outlook for operating performance, supported by expanding global launches and rising U.S. demand.