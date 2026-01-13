Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From McDonald's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
McDonald's Corp location by- M_Suhail via iStock
McDonald's Corp location by- M_Suhail via iStock

McDonald's Corporation (MCD), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, operates and franchises fast food chains under the McDonald's brand. Valued at $218.5 billion by market cap, MCD is the world's largest fast food restaurant chain that offers various food products and soft drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages. With a global presence in over 40,000 locations in more than 100 countries, approximately 95% of its restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. The fast-food giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MCD to report a profit of $3 per share on a diluted basis, up 6% from $2.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.  

For the full year, analysts expect MCD to report EPS of $12.09, up 3.2% from $11.72 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.9% year over year to $13.29 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

MCD stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 12.8% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, 2025, MCD shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.22 missed Wall Street expectations of $3.35. The company’s revenue was $7.08 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $7.07 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MCD stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 17 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” MCD’s average analyst price target is $338.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 124.52 +0.11 +0.09%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,977.27 +10.99 +0.16%
S&P 500 Index
MCD 306.75 -0.57 -0.19%
McDonald's Corp

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot