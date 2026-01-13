Fortive's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation (FTV) designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services. Valued at $17.5 billion by market cap, the company focuses on professional instrumentation, automation, sensing, and transportation technologies. The essential technologies provider is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FTV to report a profit of $0.82 per share on a diluted basis, down 29.9% from $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FTV to report EPS of $2.64, down 32.1% from $3.89 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 7.2% year over year to $2.83 in fiscal 2026.

FTV stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 26.3% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 28.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 29, 2025, FTV shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $1.03 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.68 beat analyst estimates by 19.5%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FTV stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” FTV’s average analyst price target is $56.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.5% from the current levels.