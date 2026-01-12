Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Xcel Energy's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $43.9 billion, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is a U.S.-based utility company engaged in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity and natural gas through its regulated electric and natural gas utility segments. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers across eight states and generates power from a diverse mix of renewable and traditional energy sources.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipate XEL to report an adjusted EPS of $0.97, up 19.8% from $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict Xcel Energy to report adjusted EPS of $3.81, a rise of 8.9% from $3.50 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

XEL stock has increased 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.7% gain. However, the stock has matched the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU11.9% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.24 and revenue of $3.92 billion, Xcel Energy shares rose 2.4% on Oct. 30. The company ramped up its five-year capital investment plan to $60 billion to meet rising power demand from data centers and strengthen transmission and distribution systems, while reaffirming a 6% to 8% EPS growth target. Investors were also encouraged by solid segment performance, with electric segment revenue rising 7.2% to $3.64 billion and natural gas revenue increasing to $264 million.

Analysts' consensus rating on XEL stock is strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and three "Holds." The average analyst price target for Xcel Energy is $88.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 42.61 +0.10 +0.24%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,958.27 -8.01 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XEL 74.11 -0.15 -0.20%
XCEL Energy Inc

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot