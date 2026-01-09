Corpay's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments. Valued at $23.2 billion by market cap, the company offers global payment, currency risk management, and invoice automation solutions which help businesses to control, simplify, and secure payment for vehicle related expenses, general payables, tolls, insurance, and lodging expenses. The tech giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CPAY to report a profit of $5.60 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.9% from $4.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect CPAY to report EPS of $20.19, up 13.9% from $17.73 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 16.3% year over year to $23.48 in fiscal 2026.

CPAY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 7.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 23.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, CPAY reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $5.70 topped Wall Street expectations of $5.63. The company’s revenue was $1.2 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $21.14 to $21.34, and expects revenue ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.53 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CPAY stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” CPAY’s average analyst price target is $355.36, indicating a potential upside of 7.2% from the current levels.