Here's What to Expect From Bio-Techne's Next Earnings Report

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. Valued at $10.1 billion by market cap, the company specializes in proteins, cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays and small molecules. The leading life sciences reagents and instruments company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TECH to report a profit of $0.34 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.9% from $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TECH to report EPS of $1.67, down 2.3% from $1.71 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 10.8% year-over-year to $1.85 in fiscal 2027.

TECH stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 14.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 12.6% returns over the same time frame.

On Nov. 5, TECH shares closed down by 1.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.42 matched Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $286.6 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $289.3 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TECH stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” TECH’s average analyst price target is $68.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.2% from the current levels.