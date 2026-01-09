Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Bio-Techne's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bio-Techne Corp sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Bio-Techne Corp sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. Valued at $10.1 billion by market cap, the company specializes in proteins, cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays and small molecules. The leading life sciences reagents and instruments company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TECH to report a profit of $0.34 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.9% from $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TECH to report EPS of $1.67, down 2.3% from $1.71 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 10.8% year-over-year to $1.85 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

TECH stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 14.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV12.6% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, TECH shares closed down by 1.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.42 matched Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $286.6 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $289.3 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TECH stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” TECH’s average analyst price target is $68.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TECH 64.58 -0.47 -0.72%
Bio-Techne Corp
XLV 158.71 +0.59 +0.37%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,921.46 +0.53 +0.01%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Using VIX Butterflies as a Tactical Volatility Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot