Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From News Corporation's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

News Corporation (NWSA), headquartered in New York, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services worldwide. Valued at $14.8 billion by market cap, the company delivers news, financial insights, entertainment, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video content through influential publications like The Wall Street Journal, The Times, New York Post, MarketWatch, and more. The global media and information services leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NWSA to report a profit of $0.33 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect NWSA to report EPS of $1.05, up 18% from $0.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.4% year over year to $1.18 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

NWSA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 3.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 20.8% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, NWSA shares closed down by 2.2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted revenue stood at $2.1 billion, up 1.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 10% from the year-ago quarter to $0.22. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NWSA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and two suggest a “Hold.” NWSA’s average analyst price target is $37.63, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 42.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NWSA 26.45 +0.04 +0.15%
News Corp Cl A
$SPX 6,921.46 +0.53 +0.01%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 117.48 +0.39 +0.33%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Using VIX Butterflies as a Tactical Volatility Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot