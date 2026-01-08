What to Expect From Corning's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $75.4 billion , Corning Incorporated ( GLW ) is a global materials science company operating across optical communications, display technologies, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences, serving telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, and scientific markets. The company delivers advanced glass, ceramics, and optical solutions worldwide.

The Corning, New York-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect GLW to report adjusted EPS of $0.69 , a 21.1% increase from the $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the specialty glass maker to report adjusted EPS of $2.52, a 28.6% surge from $1.96 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Corning have soared 83.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 17.1% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 24.9% return over the same period.

Despite beating expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.67 and core sales were $4.27 billion, Corning shares fell 3.3% on Oct. 28 as its largest business - optical communications posted net sales of $1.65 billion, missing analyst expectations . Investors were also concerned about pressure on its fiber business from slower network spending in China and a 37.9% anti-dumping tariff imposed on Corning’s optical fiber products.

Analysts' consensus view on GLW stock remains strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy" and three "Holds." This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target for Corning is $98.31, indicating a potential upside of 12.4% from the current levels.